Peterbrough police make weekend impaired driving arrests

Peterborough police made a pair of impairing driving arrests on Sunday.

In the first incident around 2:30 a.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer on general patrol was going through a green light at Hunter Street and Aylmer Street when a car heading northbound went through the red light swerved behind the patrol and continued on.

The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 19-year-old man from Ennismore, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.

No licence for driver

Then around midnight on Sunday, an officer on general patrol saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued before going over a curb and coming to a stop. The officer determined the driver was impaired.

A 21-year-old Curve Lake First Nation man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and driving without a permit, a licence and insurance.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 31.

