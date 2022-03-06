Another Ukraine support rally draws hundreds in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Another rally for Ukraine took place in Kelowna on Sunday. Approximately 100 people made their way to the Dayton overpass around 2 p.m.

Supporters were waving Ukrainian flags while the national anthems played, and the group was also led in prayer by a local pastor.

Several rallies have been held throughout the week following the unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A rally organizer, Denys Storozhuk was in attendance and said each rally continues to grow in size.

“I think every rally we get more and more people because we have more time to prepare,” said Storozhuk.

“Kelowna, I immigrated here over 20 years ago and every second person I talk to has Ukrainian heritage. The amount of support and money we got donated, that is surprising.”

Storozhuk said the community has raised thousands of dollars for Ukrainians, as well donated several items.

“A lot of people have (joined) the army and have firearms but no equipment, so that is what we are working on. We are working on sending as much as we can, body armour, helmets, first aid kits and so on,” he said.

