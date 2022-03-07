Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Have you bought any concert tickets for 2022 yet?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 8:00 am
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. Despite being vaccinated and boosted, John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas. John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. Despite being vaccinated and boosted, John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas. John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File). DH

Some friends were over for dinner on the weekend. At one point in the evening, the conversation turned to a discussion on our attitudes of re-integrating into society in a post-COVID world.

“Who’s got tickets for any upcoming concerts?” I asked. Although no one put up their hand, everyone had shows they hoped to see, ranging from club shows to a Boston stop on the upcoming Paul McCartney tour to (perhaps) even going to Glastonbury in June. The enthusiasm was there, but no one had pulled the trigger yet. Here’s the weekly survey question: With COVID restrictions falling all over the country (and the world, in fact), have you laid down any cash for any kind of live music event yet.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
COVID tagTickets tagConcerts tagfestivals tagGigs tagRestictions tagCoronaphonbia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers