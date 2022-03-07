Weekly survey: Have you bought any concert tickets for 2022 yet?

Send this page to someone via email

Some friends were over for dinner on the weekend. At one point in the evening, the conversation turned to a discussion on our attitudes of re-integrating into society in a post-COVID world.

“Who’s got tickets for any upcoming concerts?” I asked. Although no one put up their hand, everyone had shows they hoped to see, ranging from club shows to a Boston stop on the upcoming Paul McCartney tour to (perhaps) even going to Glastonbury in June. The enthusiasm was there, but no one had pulled the trigger yet. Here’s the weekly survey question: With COVID restrictions falling all over the country (and the world, in fact), have you laid down any cash for any kind of live music event yet.

