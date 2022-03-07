5 songs you must hear this week: 07 March 2022

As we approach the end of Q1, we’re beginning to get an idea of what the summer of 2022 will sound like. Here are five tracks to get you started.

1. Georgia Harmer, All in My Mind

Stay in Touch (Arts & Crafts)

Recommended If You Like: Relative rock

Here’s a driving indie-rock tune from the niece of Sarah Harmer. She’s just 22 and has already spent plenty of time working as a backup vocalist for Alessia Cara. The buzz on her is extremely good. The Next Big Canadian thing? We’ll see when the album comes out on April 22.

2. Stars, Pretenders

From Capelton Hill (Last Gang/MNRK)

RIYL: Love letters?

It’s been a while—five years, in fact, since There is No Love in Fluorescent Light—since the last Stars album of new material. Singer Amy Milan calls this advance single a “love letter” to bandmate Torquil Campbell and also includes some memories of the band’s formation. Look for the new album on May 27.

3. AWOLNATION feat. Tim McIlraith of Rise Against, Beds are Burning

My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me (Better Noise)

RIYL: Interesting Covers

Aaron Bruno—he is AWOLNATION—decided that he needed to put out an album on which he covers some of his favourite songs. This Midnight Oil track is a track he’s sung along to ever since he was a kid. And when he bonded with Tim over their shared love of hardcore, Aaron decided that Tim needed to be the featured singer on the recording. The album (due May 6) also features Jewel (on ABBA’s Take a Chance, which should be interesting), Taylor Hanson of Hanson (he appears on a cover of Madonna’s Material Girl), and Incubus’ Brandon Boyd (covering The Scorpions’ Winds of Change.) Okay. I’m curious.

4. Hippo Campus, Ride or Die

LP3 (The Orchard)

RIYL: Twin Cities indie rock

Coming from St. Paul, Minnesota, (that explains all the snow in the video), Hippo Campus has been around for about a decade and has performed everyone from SXSW to Lollapalooza to Bonarroo to the Reading Leeds festivals. With their third album and current tour, they’re going to continue donating a portion of the proceeds from merch sales to the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

5. The Sheepdogs, Find the Truth

Single (Warner)

RIYL: Alabama c. 1975

Having just released their first live album (Live at Lee’s), The Sheepdogs have this new studio track ahead of a UK and European tour. Love the harmonizing guitars, which are straight out of 1975. Lynyrd Skynyrd would be proud.

