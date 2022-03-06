1 rescued in Norfolk County, Ont. house fire, pair of dogs and cats missing: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP say a woman was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

The fire at a North Road address in Houghton, Norfolk County, broke out around 5:30 p.m Thursday. Emergency crews said a person was trapped inside while the house was engulfed with flames.

A resident of the house broke a window and rescued his 32-year-old stepdaughter, police say.

Both were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say two cats and two dogs that were in the home are missing.

The investigation is continuing.

