Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

1 rescued in Norfolk County, Ont. house fire, pair of dogs and cats missing: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 6, 2022 11:04 am
norfolk fire View image in full screen
Police say around 5:34 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire at a North Road address in Houghton, Norfolk County. OPP/Twitter

Norfolk County OPP say a woman was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

The fire at a North Road address in Houghton, Norfolk County, broke out around 5:30 p.m Thursday. Emergency crews said a person was trapped inside while the house was engulfed with flames.

Several animals saved after passerby alerts owners to barn fire in Townsend, Ont.

A resident of the house broke a window and rescued his 32-year-old stepdaughter, police say.

Both were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say two cats and two dogs that were in the home are missing.

The investigation is continuing.

