1 rescued in Norfolk County, Ont. house fire, pair of dogs and cats missing: OPP

Norfolk County OPP say a woman was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.
The fire at a North Road address in Houghton, Norfolk County, broke out around 5:30 p.m Thursday. Emergency crews said a person was trapped inside while the house was engulfed with flames.
A resident of the house broke a window and rescued his 32-year-old stepdaughter, police say.
Both were taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Police say two cats and two dogs that were in the home are missing.
The investigation is continuing.
