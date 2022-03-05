Quebec reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 20 more deaths due to COVID-19 and a 55-patient drop in the number of people hospitalized with the disease on Saturday.

There are 1,258 patients in hospital with COVID-19, after 66 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 125 discharged.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by two, to 78.

Health officials are reporting another 1,210 COVID-19 infections detected through PCR testing, which is restricted to certain groups.

The province’s public health institute says 8,596 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, with over 6,300 receiving third doses.

About 91 per cent of residents aged five and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent have got two doses and 52 per cent have had three.