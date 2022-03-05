SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Quebec reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out' Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out
WATCH: Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out

Quebec is reporting 20 more deaths due to COVID-19 and a 55-patient drop in the number of people hospitalized with the disease on Saturday.

There are 1,258 patients in hospital with COVID-19, after 66 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 125 discharged.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by two, to 78.

Health officials are reporting another 1,210 COVID-19 infections detected through PCR testing, which is restricted to certain groups.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Immunocompromised Quebecers say they have been ‘forgotten’ by government

The province’s public health institute says 8,596 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, with over 6,300 receiving third doses.

About 91 per cent of residents aged five and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent have got two doses and 52 per cent have had three.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
