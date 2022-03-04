Norfolk County woman charged after cat thrown from balcony: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 31-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a cat was reportedly thrown from a balcony.

On Thursday around 12:30 a.m., OPP investigated an animal complaint at a Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

Police say a cat was thrown from the third-floor balcony of an apartment building.

Following an investigation, a 31-year-old of Norfolk County woman was charged with cruelty to animals (unnecessary pain, suffering or injury).

Officers were unable to locate the animal in the surrounding area to check on its welfare.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

