Quebec provincial police search for missing 18-month-old boy and his mother

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are looking for an 18-month-old boy and his mother from the Capitale-Nationale region.

The Sûreté du Québec say that Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock left the Stoneham area last weekend with her son, James Audet, in tow.

“The circumstances surrounding their departure from the region lead the authorities to believe that the child’s situation is or may be considered to be in jeopardy,” police said in a statement issued Thursday.

“The information gathered by the investigators suggests that Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock may have left Quebec, possibly heading for western Canada. The authorities also learned that she may have tried to entrust her son James to an acquaintance before leaving.”

James Audet is 18 months old. Quebec provincial police

Police spokesperson Catherine Bernard explained that an Amber Alert has not been issued because the case isn’t considered an abduction.

Story continues below advertisement

The demand for the public’s help comes at the request of the region’s youth protection department, according to police.

Beaudoin-McClintock is described as a woman who is around five feet tall and weighs about 119 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may have dyed her hair or be wearing a wig.

Jacqueline Beaudoin McClintock is seen here. Quebec provincial police

Beaudoin-McClintock may be travelling in a 2005 white Chrysler 300. There are two licence plates to look out for: Y61 XQX and Z09 WGC.

Police say any who sees Beaudoin-McClintock or her son can call 911. Anyone who has information that could help locate the pair is asked to contact the SQ’s confidential hotline at 1-800-659-4264.