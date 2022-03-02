Toronto woman wanted in connection with assault with weapon investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers are searching for 49-year-old Mirela Zukobasic of Toronto.

Police said she is wanted for assault with a weapon.

Officers said Zukobasic is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She has shoulder-length red hair and wears glasses.

“Investigators are appealing to Mirela Zukobasic to surrender to police,” the release reads. “If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are also urged to contact police.”

