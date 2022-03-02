Peterborough County OPP issue 7 stunt driving charges in span of day on highways 115 and 7

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP issued seven stunt driving charges in a span of just over a day on highways in the region.

From Monday, Feb. 28 to Tuesday, March 1, seven drivers were charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed. Each of the accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.

Feb. 28 incidents included:

Around 2:15 p.m., OPP officers were conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Highway 115 when they were passed by three vehicles travelling at a high speed in the former Manvers Township. The vehicles were clocked at speeds ranging from 150 km/h to 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. The vehicles were stopped on the highway near Porter Road. A 20-year-old driver from Cambridge, Ont., a 21-year-old driver from Peterborough and a 22-year-old driver from Bowmanville were each charged.

Around 9 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling 160 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township. A 21-year-old driver from Innisfil, Ont., was charged.

Around 11 p.m., a 23-year-old Burlington driver was charged after their vehicle was clocked travelling 133 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

Each driver charged is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 11.

Story continues below advertisement

March 1

Around 4:30 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling at 143 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. A 26-year-old driver from the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged.

Around 5 p.m., an 18-year-old driver from Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont., was charged after their vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 9.

Advertisement