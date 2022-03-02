Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP issue 7 stunt driving charges in span of day on highways 115 and 7

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Common driving mistakes' Traffic Tips: Common driving mistakes
Traffic Reporter Katelin Owsianski runs down some common driving mistakes that could be putting you at risk on the road.

Peterborough County OPP issued seven stunt driving charges in a span of just over a day on highways in the region.

From Monday, Feb. 28 to Tuesday, March 1, seven drivers were charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed. Each of the accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.

Read more: Expired Ontario G driver’s licence must be renewed as grace period over

Feb. 28 incidents included:

  • Around 2:15 p.m., OPP officers were conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Highway 115 when they were passed by three vehicles travelling at a high speed in the former Manvers Township. The vehicles were clocked at speeds ranging from 150 km/h to 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. The vehicles were stopped on the highway near Porter Road. A 20-year-old driver from Cambridge, Ont., a 21-year-old driver from Peterborough and a 22-year-old driver from Bowmanville were each charged.
  • Around 9 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling 160 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township. A 21-year-old driver from Innisfil, Ont., was charged.
  • Around 11 p.m., a 23-year-old Burlington driver was charged after their vehicle was clocked travelling 133 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.
Trending Stories

Each driver charged is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 11.

Story continues below advertisement

March 1

  • Around 4:30 p.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling at 143 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. A 26-year-old driver from the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged.
  • Around 5 p.m., an 18-year-old driver from Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont., was charged after their vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 9.

Click to play video: 'Uxbridge cracks down on stunt driving at local park' Uxbridge cracks down on stunt driving at local park
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Speeding tagDriving tagPeterborough County tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 7 tagStunt driving tagHwy 7 tagHighway 115 tagHwy 115 tagOntario driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers