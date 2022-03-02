Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man charged with arson after fleeing southend vehicle fire: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2022 8:57 am
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A London man, 34, is facing charges after police allege a suspect attempted to flee the scene of an arson involving a vehicle Monday night.

A citizen called London police to report a vehicle on fire on Wellington Road, between Bradley Avenue and Exeter Road, just after 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

Read more: Vehicle fire near London, Ont. police HQ deemed suspicious

When officers arrived, they say a man fled on foot and “brandished a pair of scissors” as officers approached him.

Trending Stories

Police say “the suspect refused to drop the weapon, and was uncooperative with police” and officers used a conductive energy weapon to assist in arresting him.

No injuries were reported and the London Fire Department put out the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

After reviewing surveillance footage from the area, police charged a 34-year-old London man with arson causing damage to property, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagArson tagLondon Police Service tagVehicle Fire tagsouth london tagWellington Road tagvehicle arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers