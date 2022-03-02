London, Ont. man charged with arson after fleeing southend vehicle fire: police

A London man, 34, is facing charges after police allege a suspect attempted to flee the scene of an arson involving a vehicle Monday night.
A citizen called London police to report a vehicle on fire on Wellington Road, between Bradley Avenue and Exeter Road, just after 10 p.m. Monday, police said.
When officers arrived, they say a man fled on foot and “brandished a pair of scissors” as officers approached him.
Police say “the suspect refused to drop the weapon, and was uncooperative with police” and officers used a conductive energy weapon to assist in arresting him.
No injuries were reported and the London Fire Department put out the blaze.
After reviewing surveillance footage from the area, police charged a 34-year-old London man with arson causing damage to property, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
