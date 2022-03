Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in a residential area in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Formentera and Aquitaine avenues, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road, at around 5:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the man is in his 20s. The man was shot outside and he died from his injuries, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

UPDATE:

– male victim in his 20’s has succumb to his injuries. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 2, 2022

