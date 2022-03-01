London, Ont. man facing multiple charges in child sex trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old London, Ont. man is facing several charges related to child sex trafficking in connection with an investigation which began last month, police said.

Police say they began their investigation after a woman came forward in February reporting that she had been the victim of assault and sex trafficking for three years starting in 2015 until 2018.

Few other details have been provided by police, who say they believe there may be other victims.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man was arrested as a result of the probe by the London police Human Trafficking Unit.

The accused faces at least a dozen charges, with several related to child sexual abuse and trafficking, police said.

Somtonnamdi Anazodo faces charges including trafficking a person under 18, print/publish/possess to publish child pornography, sexual interference with person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual exploitation of a young person, and advertising another person’s sexual services.

The accused also faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order, and is set to appear in court on March 28

He remains in custody, police said.

Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging those victims to come forward to police. Anyone with information, or anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of trafficking, is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

