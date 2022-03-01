Montreal police apprehend 2 men in connection with alleged grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men alleged to have extorted several thousands of dollars from seniors, using the grandparent scam.

Justin Andrew Vairamuthu and Julian Hazan-Decruz, both 22, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 14, to face extortion and fraud charges. They both remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

In a press release, the SPVM said officers at Station 12 in Westmount set up a surveillance operation after being alerted by two people who believed they were being targeted.

Police said the two men were nabbed while allegedly attempting to extract additional money from a victim.

According to the SPVM, the alleged fraudsters would contact their victims by telephone posing as police officers and asking for large amounts of cash to cover medical or legal costs of a relative in difficulty.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspects or an accomplice would then visit the targets on several occasions to collect the cash.

The SPVM said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the individuals could be involved in other similar cases in Montreal.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you can dial 9-1-1 or your local police station. In Montreal, residents contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.

Scams can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495-8501 or online.

3:26 Scams that prey on seniors Scams that prey on seniors – Sep 12, 2021