Crime

Montreal police apprehend 2 men in connection with alleged grandparent scam

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 4:44 pm
Consumer Matters: Growing calls for more bank protection from scams for seniors
A fraud that is scamming seniors to hand over thousands of dollars to people posing as relatives has renewed calls for more checks and balances in the country's banks, to prevent seniors from withdrawing large amounts of money.

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men alleged to have extorted several thousands of dollars from seniors, using the grandparent scam.

Justin Andrew Vairamuthu and Julian Hazan-Decruz, both 22, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 14, to face extortion and fraud charges. They both remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

Read more: ‘Hard to fathom’: Saskatchewan family devastated after mom jailed in Brazil after falling for inheritance scam

In a press release, the SPVM said officers at Station 12 in Westmount set up a surveillance operation after being alerted by two people who believed they were being targeted.

Police said the two men were nabbed while allegedly attempting to extract additional money from a victim.

According to the SPVM, the alleged fraudsters would contact their victims by telephone posing as police officers and asking for large amounts of cash to cover medical or legal costs of a relative in difficulty.

Trending Stories
Police said the suspects or an accomplice would then visit the targets on several occasions to collect  the cash.

Read more: West Island residents accused of bilking U.S. seniors in alleged telemarking scam

The SPVM said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the individuals could be involved in other similar cases in Montreal.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam you can dial 9-1-1 or your local police station. In Montreal, residents contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.

Scams can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495-8501 or online.

Scams that prey on seniors
Scams that prey on seniors – Sep 12, 2021
