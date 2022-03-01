Hwy. 7 crash leads to impaired driving charge for Havelock driver: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Peterborough County OPP said a vehicle left the road and entered a ditch in Otonabee-South, Monaghan Township, east of the city, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher Campbell, 31, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 5, OPP said Tuesday.

