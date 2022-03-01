Teen charged after police say he used BB pistol in Waterloo restaurant robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with a robbery that was reported at a restaurant in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say the robbery was reported at a restaurant near Albert and Hazel streets at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a teenager entered the restaurant with two children who were acquaintances. He allegedly pulled out a pistol-style bb gun, pointed it at an employee and demanded money.

The trio then left the restaurant.

Police say the children were not involved in the robbery and were reported to have been assaulted by the teenager as they tried to leave the area.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

An hour later, the teen reported that he had been robbed. Police say that report was false.

Officers charged the youth with assault causing bodily harm, robbery with firearm, mischief, uttering threats, and assault.