Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after police say he used BB pistol in Waterloo restaurant robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:14 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with a robbery that was reported at a restaurant in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say the robbery was reported at a restaurant near Albert and Hazel streets at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

Police say a teenager entered the restaurant with two children who were acquaintances. He allegedly pulled out a pistol-style bb gun, pointed it at an employee and demanded money.

Trending Stories

The trio then left the restaurant.

Police say the children were not involved in the robbery and were reported to have been assaulted by the teenager as they tried to leave the area.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Altercation in Cambridge, Ont. leaves 4 officers and a dog injured: police

An hour later, the teen reported that he had been robbed. Police say that report was false.

Officers charged the youth with assault causing bodily harm, robbery with firearm, mischief, uttering threats, and assault.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagAlbert Street Waterloo tagWaterloo teen arrested tagHazel Street Waterloo tagWaterloo restaurant robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers