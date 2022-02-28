Menu

Crime

Assault at Peterborough high school leads to 1 arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:05 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a teen following a reported assault at a high school on Feb. 24. Global News Peterborough file

A Selwyn, Ont., teenager is facing an assault charge after an incident at a Peterborough high school on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were made aware of a physical incident on Feb. 24 between two students regarding online messages.

No medical attention was required.

The police investigation to the arrest of a 16-year-old Selwyn Township boy, who was charged with assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 14.

Police did not identify the school where the incident occurred.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a young person cannot be released.

