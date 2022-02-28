Assault at Peterborough high school leads to 1 arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn, Ont., teenager is facing an assault charge after an incident at a Peterborough high school on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were made aware of a physical incident on Feb. 24 between two students regarding online messages.

No medical attention was required.

The police investigation to the arrest of a 16-year-old Selwyn Township boy, who was charged with assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 14.

Police did not identify the school where the incident occurred.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a young person cannot be released.