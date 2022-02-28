SUV targeted in Verdun arson attack early Monday: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say someone tried to set an SUV on fire in Verdun overnight.

At around 2:20 a.m. Monday, a 911 call alerted authorities to a vehicle on fire on 4th Avenue near Bannantyne Street in the Montreal borough.

According to witnesses, the suspect used an accelerant to start a fire near the vehicle, before fleeing on foot.

Read more: Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they could spread to the vehicle. The SUV received minor damage, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The vehicle was towed for further analysis by the Montreal police arson unit.

Advertisement