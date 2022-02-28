Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SUV targeted in Verdun arson attack early Monday: police

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 7:09 am
SUV targeted in Verdun arson attack early Monday: police - image View image in full screen
pch

Police say someone tried to set an SUV on fire in Verdun overnight.

At around 2:20 a.m. Monday, a 911 call alerted authorities to a vehicle on fire on 4th Avenue near Bannantyne Street in the Montreal borough.

According to witnesses, the suspect used an accelerant to start a fire near the vehicle, before fleeing on foot.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they could spread to the vehicle. The SUV received minor damage, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The vehicle was towed for further analysis by the Montreal police arson unit.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSPVM tagArson tagSUV tagVerdun tag4th Avenue tagaccelerant tagBannantyne Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers