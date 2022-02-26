Demonstrators continue to gather in Toronto this weekend in support of Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Crowds continue to form in pockets across the city this weekend, rallying in support of Ukraine and against Russia’s invasion.

Saturday afternoon, people gathered outside the U.S. Consulate chanting “Stop the war!”, calling for additional support from the American government.

“I love my country. I love Ukraine. I love and support my friends and family there. And I want them to have freedom and peace in that country. And that’s why I am here,” said Iryna Salamaui one of the demonstrators.

She was one among many gathered today, calling on governments to cut Russia from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

Read more: Kyiv curfew extended as Russian troops pound on Ukrainian capital

Rallies supporting the people of Ukraine continue to take place around the city. I’ll have more from those here and their devastating stories about loved ones back home on Global News at 6 #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/F5ZeQWzkJp — Brittany Rosen (@BrittanyGlobal) February 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 1,115 people were wounded, according to Ukraine’s Health Ministry.

The conflict has forced nearly 120,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes and head to Poland, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.

Vadym Goreniuk, another demonstrator outside the consulate, has been living in Canada for eight years. He is worried about his family back home.

“Thankfully everyone is alive and healthy but the situation is difficult,” he said. “People don’t know what to expect. Every night is a nightmare.”

When news broke about the Russian military operation Thursday, hundreds gathered at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton were some of the many municipalities that raised the Ukrainian flag.

Today, I raised the Ukrainian flag at City Hall in support of Ukraine, its people, and our city’s Ukrainian-Canadian community. Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Lwn0Ncjri9 — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

#Mississauga stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian community members across our city and country. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. #SlavaUkraini #IStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/fIhbe5LaTi — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 25, 2022

Svitlana Nechyporenko, one of the co-organizers of today’s rally, said that although she is seeing the support, much more needs to be done.

“Canada has already been very vocal supporting Ukraine but we just need more,” she said. “We need to act now because tomorrow…tonight…might be too late,” she added.

A march is scheduled for Sunday near Yonge-Dundas Square.

— With files from Saba Aziz