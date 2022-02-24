Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cold slides out, risk of rain and snow returns

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 12:59 pm
Snow slides back into the valley bottom on Sunday. View image in full screen
Snow slides back into the valley bottom on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

The final week of February has been a frigid one in the Okanagan, with Thursday morning’s wind chill approaching the minus-20s.

However, sunshine will help temperatures reach the freezing mark late in the day.

A mostly clear night will bring in another chilly start on Friday, with the mercury dropping to the minus teens under mostly sunny skies.

After a mostly sunny morning, a few clouds filter back into the region Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
After a mostly sunny morning, a few clouds filter back into the region Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

A few clouds will build in during the day, which will, once again, help warm the region to close to zero late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will return on Saturday, along with positive temperatures before a risk of snow and rain on Sunday.

That risk lingers into the workweek, as daytime highs return to mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

