The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 943: Modern rock feuds

There are some people who just can’t get along. The tension could be the result of politics, religion, philosophies, property, honour, a personal slight, a perceived insult or–well, a million things, really.

The most famous feud in history might be the Hatfields and the McCoys, a bunch of hillbillies who fought each other along the border between Kentucky and West Virginia in the late 1800s. Hostilities began over the disputed ownership of a hog. Did it belong to Floyd Hatfield or Randolph McCoy? In the end, more than a dozen people were killed on both sides. Over a pig.

Here’s something a little more relatable. German brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler co-founded a shoe company in their mother’s basement. When US sprinter Jesse Ownes used their shoes for the 1936 Berlin Olympics, sales exploded. But the brothers couldn’t deal with the success and clashed over the direction of the company. Finally, in 1948, they couldn’t take it anymore and the company split in two. Adolf called his company Adidas and Rudolf named his Puma.

Story continues below advertisement

I like this one: R2D2 and C3PO never liked each other. Anthony Daniels, the guy in the C3PO suit, was a classically trained actor and was never comfortable that he had to play this robot. Meanwhile, Kenny Baker, the little guy inside R2DS, was a circus performer. Daniels never, ever let Baker forget that he’d never be in the same league as him.

This brings us to the feuds found in the performing arts. When artistic types have a beef, it can get very, very weird.

The Beatles vs. The Stones (although that was a manufactured fight; they were actually very good friends). After The Beatles broke up, Paul and John sniped at each other. Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks may be brothers, but there is no love lost there. David Gilmour vs. Roger Waters in Pink Floyd. The various battles within The Beach Boys. And think of all the rap beefs: Biggie vs. Tupac, Kanye vs. Drake, Nas vs. Jay-Z. That list is nearly endless.

But what about some of the more contemporary rock feuds, fights that have happened over the last couple of years. Yes, there’s the whole Noel vs. Liam Gallagher thing, but what else?

Thanks for asking because here they come.

Songs heard on this show:

The Ramones, The KKK Took My Baby Away

Pearl Jam, Alive

Nirvana, Lithium (Live)

Blur, Country House

The Cure, Lullaby

Megadeth, Set the World Afire

Hole, Asking for It

Von Bondies, C’mon C’mon

Jack White, Lazaretto

We’re still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor, Montreal, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John’s, and anywhere else with a transmitter. If you’re in any of those markets and you want the show, lemme know and I’ll see what I can do.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s the playlist from Eric Wilhite. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2D41O0nSbrlqe4xqQCLpet?si=Ise4AEkcQ3i0HSq7wLgeew

The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:

We’re still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor, Montreal, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John’s, and anywhere else with a transmitter. If you’re in any of those markets and you want the show, lemme know and I’ll see what I can do.