Woodstock, Ont. police chief set to retire after 30 year career

After three decades in policing, Woodstock, Ont., police chief Daryl Longworth has announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Longworth, who has served as police chief for the last three of his 30 years as a police officer, announced Tuesday he will retire on Oct. 31.

His career has included homicide investigations, undercover drug investigations, tactical operations and investigations into Outlaw Motorcycle gangs.

“Becoming a police officer was a dream come true and I am truly blessed to have been a member of such a noble profession. Although I have always tried to put family first, there have been many, many times during my career where the job has been all-consuming and has deprived my family of a father and husband,” Longworth said in a statement to the Woodstock police services board.

“It’s now time for me to step away from policing and devote all of my time to my family and other interests. This career and the organizations I have served in have provided me with unimaginable opportunities and I would like to thank the communities and the members of the services I’ve been a part of for allowing me the opportunity to serve them in this way.”

Longworth, a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, served for six years as a deputy chief with Woodstock Police Service before accepting a position as Deputy Chief with the London Police Service in 2015.

In 2019, Longworth returned to Woodstock as the 26th chief of the WPS.

“Chief Longworth has made an exceptional contribution to policing in Woodstock as he has achieved many significant accomplishments over the past three years which will have a lasting effect on the Service. The Board appreciates the Chief making his announcement well in advance of his retirement in order to provide the Board with sufficient time to find our next Chief,” Woodstock Police Services Board Chair Ken Whiteford said.