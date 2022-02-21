SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Fire

PNE fire was likely caused by human activity: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'No one hurt after PNE buildings rocked by ‘suspicious’ fire and explosions' No one hurt after PNE buildings rocked by ‘suspicious’ fire and explosions
Vancouver Police say a large inferno that engulfed a building on the PNE grounds early Sunday is being investigated as suspicious. Kristen Robinson reports.

The fire and explosion at the Pacific National Exhibition just after midnight Sunday remains under investigation.

Police said investigators believe it is “suspicious in nature” — caused by human activity.

“Whether it was set deliberately or through misadventure, we haven’t determined that yet, however, it was a very serious fire that occurred that led to extensive damage,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

He said it’s lucky no one was hurt. If the fire happened during the day, Addison explained, there could have been people inside the building.

An aerial view of the aftermath of a suspicious fire at the PNE. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the aftermath of a suspicious fire at the PNE. Randy Mennie / Global News

The fire began at a warehouse at the PNE works yard and spread to a nearby sign shop.

Police say the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to an estimated 20 vehicles.

The buildings were filled with cars, propane, equipment and PNE memorabilia.

Click to play video: 'Fire damages building at Vancouver’s PNE' Fire damages building at Vancouver’s PNE
Fire damages building at Vancouver’s PNE

“Crews arrived to a fully involved warehouse with flames about 150 feet in the air with multiple explosions. Crews on scene made it a third alarm with approximately 60 firefighters,” said Pierre Morin, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Assistant Chief.

“There was propane gasoline and fertilizer in the buildings that were fully involved.”

Officials with the PNE said the fire won’t affect events.

