Comments

Crime

RCMP discover erratic driver was a shooting victim after pulling him over on Lougheed Highway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 6:46 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

Coquitlam RCMP say a man was taken to hospital after he was discovered with a gunshot wound while driving his vehicle.

The Mounties pulled the vehicle over after noticing it was driving erratically on Lougheed Highway, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Read more: Lower Mainland police reassure public after series of shootings, ‘evolution’ in violent crime

Officers found the driver with serious injuries, and rendered first aid before paramedics took him to hospital.

In a media release, police said they believed the injury was related to a shooting reported in the 29900 block of Gordon Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Read more: One man hospitalized after shooting outside Coquitlam, B.C. pub: RCMP

RCMP said early evidence suggested the victim and the attacker knew each another, and that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area of the reported shooting is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Click to play video: 'Suspect sought in Friday shooting of man outside Coquitlam pub' Suspect sought in Friday shooting of man outside Coquitlam pub
Suspect sought in Friday shooting of man outside Coquitlam pub – Jan 15, 2022
