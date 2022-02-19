RCMP discover erratic driver was a shooting victim after pulling him over on Lougheed Highway

Coquitlam RCMP say a man was taken to hospital after he was discovered with a gunshot wound while driving his vehicle.
The Mounties pulled the vehicle over after noticing it was driving erratically on Lougheed Highway, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers found the driver with serious injuries, and rendered first aid before paramedics took him to hospital.
In a media release, police said they believed the injury was related to a shooting reported in the 29900 block of Gordon Avenue in Port Coquitlam.
RCMP said early evidence suggested the victim and the attacker knew each another, and that there is no risk to the general public.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area of the reported shooting is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
