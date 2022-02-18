Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with impaired driving following crash in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 3:14 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Cobourg man with impaired driving following a crash on Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged a Cobourg man with impaired driving following a crash on Feb. 17, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Cobourg, Ont., man was arrested for impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, OPP located a vehicle in the ditch along Cottingham Road, just east of Omemee.

Read more: Prohibited driver faces impaired charge after Hwy 115 crash south of Peterborough: OPP

Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Austin Montague, 21, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-drug concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 3.

