Cobourg man charged with impaired driving following crash in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Cobourg, Ont., man was arrested for impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, OPP located a vehicle in the ditch along Cottingham Road, just east of Omemee.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Austin Montague, 21, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-drug concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 3.

