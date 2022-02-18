Menu

Crime

21-year-old Regina man faces charges in connection with two robberies

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 2:54 pm
Regina Police Service charge a 21-year-old man for alleged robberies that took place last year in the city.
Regina Police Service charge a 21-year-old man for alleged robberies that took place last year in the city. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged a 21-year-old man in connection with two robberies in the city.

Police say both robberies occurred last year, but with continued investigation by the robbery unit of the RPS Investigative Services Division, they have now laid charges. Billy Tosh, 21, from Regina, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17.

Read more: Regina police launch death investigation after locating woman’s body

The first robbery took place on April 3, 2021, at about 1:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street.

“Police learned that a male had entered the business a short time earlier carrying a wooden broom handle as a weapon,” police stated. “The (man) took merchandise and cash before fleeing out the front door.”

The second robbery happened two days later, on April 5, at about 2:17 a.m. Police were dispatched to a similar occurrence, this time at a business in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue. The suspect had entered the business with a crowbar in hand and demanded cash.

Read more: 43-year-old Regina man faces 9 charges, including break and enter

“In both events, the man was wearing a surgical mask, which concealed his features, but police were able to obtain video from both incidents which showed that the suspect in both cases was of the same height and stature,” police stated.

Tosh has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police said Tosh made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.

