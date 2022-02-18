Prohibited driver faces impaired charge after Hwy 115 crash south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Peterborough County OPP said a vehicle left the highway and entered a ditch in Cavan-Monaghan Township around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of alcohol and had been prohibited from driving.

Steven Nicholls, 55, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and driving while prohibited along with one count each of obstructing a peace officer and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 23, OPP said Friday.

