Matthews and Toronto take on St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (28-14-6, third in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with St. Louis. He’s seventh in the league with 59 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 18-4-1 at home. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly averaging 0.8.

The Blues are 10-8-4 in road games. St. Louis is fifth in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Toronto won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 36 assists and has 42 points this season. Mitch Marner has nine goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 45 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 27 assists. Brayden Schenn has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

