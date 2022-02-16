Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP seeking to reunite lost senior with her family

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 8:39 pm
Do you recognize this woman? If so, you're asked to contact Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Do you recognize this woman? If so, you're asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

Police in Surrey, B.C., are hoping to reunite a lost senior with her family.

Surrey RCMP said a member of the public called police for help shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, after encountering the woman, who appeared lost.

Officers picked the woman up near 154 Street and 108 Avenue, and brought her to a local police station.

Read more: Family of deceased B.C. man starts petition to create silver alert for missing seniors

Mounties said the woman did not have identification and does not speak English, and that officers haven’t been able to determine her dialect.

Trending Stories

The woman is described as Asian, in her 80s, and five-feet-tall with a slim build.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020

 

