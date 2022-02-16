Surrey RCMP seeking to reunite lost senior with her family

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., are hoping to reunite a lost senior with her family.

Surrey RCMP said a member of the public called police for help shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, after encountering the woman, who appeared lost.

Officers picked the woman up near 154 Street and 108 Avenue, and brought her to a local police station.

Mounties said the woman did not have identification and does not speak English, and that officers haven’t been able to determine her dialect.

The woman is described as Asian, in her 80s, and five-feet-tall with a slim build.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

