COVID-19: HKPR reports new outbreaks at Cobourg, Lindsay hospitals, Warkworth Institution

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 50 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several new outbreaks over the last 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported around 3:25 p.m. the following case data:

Deaths: 99 — Unchanged since Feb. 8, when five deaths were reported. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 50 since Tuesday’s update — 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 169 — up from 146 reported Tuesday — which includes two pending cases, 87 in the Kawarthas, 65 in Northumberland County and 15 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Nine people are currently in hospital — unchanged since Tuesday’s update. Of the nine, one is currently in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 174 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 95 in the Kawarthas, 74 in Northumberland County, and five in Haliburton County. However, Ross Memorial Hospital reports 11 patients as of noon Wednesday (one less) with five identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (one less). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,785 since the pandemic’s beginning — 26 pending with 3,365 in the Kawarthas, 3,008 in Northumberland County and 386 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,529 — an additional 28 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.2 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News update from Feb. 14.

Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times are available on the health unit’s website.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” Late Tuesday the health unit declared an outbreak at Warkworth Institution which reports four active cases among inmates on Tuesday, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

An outbreak was also declared at Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford. Details were unavailable.

Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

2 outbreaks at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit 2 outbreaks at Ross Memorial Hospital : in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Wednesday) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit.

: in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Wednesday) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4 Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 13 reported 30 active cases among inmates (most recent data), down from 48 reported on Feb. 10. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

An outbreak declared Jan. 21 at Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls was reported resolved Wednesday.

