Major alcohol trafficking network in Quebec prompts nearly a dozen arrests

Quebec provincial police have arrested nearly a dozen people in the Montreal and Nunavik areas in connection with an expansive alcohol and drug trafficking network.

The Sûreté du Québec say the operation unfolded Wednesday morning with the help of local police as a result of a project called Plutonium.

The illegal network was operating in 14 northern communities for years, according to police.

It would resell bottles of spirits at costs nearly eight to 12 times higher than the original retail price. Police say bottles bought for $15 to $25 in Montreal could fetch up nearly $200 in illegal resale in northern Quebec.

Police say the network bought nearly 43,000 bottles of alcohol from 2016 to 2020. The suspects allegedly resold them for more than $8 million.

Those arrested are facing a slew of charges, including fraud, concealment, trafficking prohibited substances and conspiracy.

The investigation into the network began in 2019. Police say Quebec’s tax revenue agency, the government-run liquor board and Canada Post also helped with the probe.

In 2020, police carried out a series of raids that led to the seizure of 180 bottles of spirits, cannabis in various forms, narcotics, contraband tobacco as well as electric discharge weapons. Four vehicles and $118,000 were also seized.

Quebec provincial police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1 800 659-4264, a confidential tip line.

—with files from The Canadian Press