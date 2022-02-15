Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

SHA alert: Hepatitis A risk at Regina Tim Hortons

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 5:51 pm
The SHA has issued a public alert to anyone who consumed any food from Tim Hortons in Regina's Emerald Park neighbourhood to call 811 regarding a potential Hepatitis A exposure.
The SHA has issued a public alert to anyone who consumed any food from Tim Hortons in Regina's Emerald Park neighbourhood to call 811 regarding a potential Hepatitis A exposure. Global file

Customers who ate at Tim Hortons in Regina’s Emerald Park from January 27 through February 10, 2022 are being asked to contact the HealthLine at 811 for information regarding a potential exposure.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has learned a food service employee who assisted in the meal preparations during this time frame has Hepatitis A.

Read more: Diners at Whistler burger restaurant warned of possible hepatitis A exposure

“The SHA (Regina area) is conducting an investigation and follow-up of a case of Hepatitis A in a food handler,” health officials stated. “This restaurant is located along a major trans-Canada travel route frequently used by travelers.”

SHA describes Hepatitis A as a liver infection caused by a virus that is spread from person to person, and symptoms may include: fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, light stool, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice.

Story continues below advertisement

“The risk of transmission is very low as the food handler wore gloves. However, the possibility of transmission still exists,” SHA stated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Potential risk of contracting hepatitis A from frozen mango products sold in Sask.

SHA is encouraging those who ate at this restaurant or consumed take-out during the dates listed to obtain a vaccination against Hepatitis A from their public health.

“Anyone who ate a meal during the dates listed, but it has been longer than 14 days since their most recent meal, should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection for up to 50 days after exposure,” SHA stated.

The Tim Horton’s where the potential exposure occurred is located at 20 Great Plains Road, east of Regina. The SHA website has information on the Hepatitis A infection and vaccines.

Click to play video: 'Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis' Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis
Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis – Jul 31, 2019

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagTim Hortons tagHepatitis A tagpotential exposure tagEmerald Park tagHealthLine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers