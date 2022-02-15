SHA alert: Hepatitis A risk at Regina Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

Customers who ate at Tim Hortons in Regina’s Emerald Park from January 27 through February 10, 2022 are being asked to contact the HealthLine at 811 for information regarding a potential exposure.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has learned a food service employee who assisted in the meal preparations during this time frame has Hepatitis A.

“The SHA (Regina area) is conducting an investigation and follow-up of a case of Hepatitis A in a food handler,” health officials stated. “This restaurant is located along a major trans-Canada travel route frequently used by travelers.”

SHA describes Hepatitis A as a liver infection caused by a virus that is spread from person to person, and symptoms may include: fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, light stool, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice.

“The risk of transmission is very low as the food handler wore gloves. However, the possibility of transmission still exists,” SHA stated.

SHA is encouraging those who ate at this restaurant or consumed take-out during the dates listed to obtain a vaccination against Hepatitis A from their public health.

“Anyone who ate a meal during the dates listed, but it has been longer than 14 days since their most recent meal, should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection for up to 50 days after exposure,” SHA stated.

The Tim Horton’s where the potential exposure occurred is located at 20 Great Plains Road, east of Regina. The SHA website has information on the Hepatitis A infection and vaccines.

