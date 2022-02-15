Former Hamilton Honey Badger Kenny Ejim passes away

Hamilton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) franchise is mourning the loss of a former player who’s reported to have died overseas.
Former Honey Badger Kenny Ejim, 27, who joined Najma in the Bahrain Premier League last month has passed.
Details of his death have not been released by local authorities.
A Nigerian-Canadian from Brampton, Ejim was a former Humber College student who played with Hamilton in the 2021 season and previously with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
“Kenny exemplified what our league is about,” the Honey Badgers said in a release.
“His hard work and infectious personality motivated his teammates and inspired younger players to pursue their dreams. Our sympathy and prayers are with all who knew Kenny as a family member, friend and teammate. He will be greatly missed.”
