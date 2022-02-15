Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 4 firefighters hospitalized from suspected CO poisoning in Hamilton Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'One person dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Hamilton Township' One person dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Hamilton Township
One man has died and four Hamilton Township firefighters were sent to hospital from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday afternoon.

One person has died and four Hamilton Township firefighters were sent to hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a medical call for a person without vital signs on a property on Evertsen Road in Hamilton Township, five kilometres north of the village of Bewdley (35 kilometres south of Peterborough).

Firefighters arrived first and located a man without vital signs inside a large storage building and began administering CPR.

Read more: 2 people found dead in northern Alberta home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Township fire Chief Kelley Serson says a short time later a Northumberland County paramedic supervisor arrived on scene. Serson says when the supervisor entered the building, a CO alarm on their uniform was activated, indicating dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man and four fighters were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg to be treated for CO poisoning.

Serson says the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The individual’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing involving Northumberland OPP and investigators with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), who are expected to arrive on scene Tuesday.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no taste, smell or colour and can lead to headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea and death.

Click to play video: 'Protecting you and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning' Protecting you and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland County tagCarbon Monoxide tagHamilton Township tagCO tagCO Poisoning tagBewdley tagTechnical Standards and Safety Authority tagTSSA tagcarbon monoixde poisoning tagEvertsen Road tagHamilton Township firefighters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers