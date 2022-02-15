Menu

Crime

43-year-old Regina man faces 9 charges, including break and enter

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 4:08 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
A Regina man faces nine charges, including break and enter, after police say the vehicle he was driving did not match the licence plate description. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

A 43-year-old Regina man is facing a total of nine charges as the result of a weekend arrest by the Regina Police Service (RPS) stolen auto unit, assisted by the K9 and patrol units.

Police say the man was arrested on Feb. 12 at about 12:30 a.m. after investigators from the RPS stolen auto unit located a truck that fit a stolen vehicle description from Dec. 27, 2021.

The suspect was driving a black 2006 Ford F-150 truck with a licence plate that came back to a 2020 vehicle, which indicated the plate was stolen, according to police.

He drove through several alleys and avoided main roads and the vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of 1st Avenue North and York Street.

“A (man) exited the vehicle and was successfully tracked by a canine team and arrested for possession of stolen property,” police stated. “Further investigation showed the truck was used in two break and enters from early January. During a search of the vehicle, an additional stolen license plate was found.”

Michael Joseph Zwack is facing nine charges including break and enter, theft under $5,000 and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

.Zwack made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

