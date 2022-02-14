Suspect wanted after 2 sexual assaults at Richmond Hill mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re looking to identify a suspect wanted after two sexual assaults at a mall in Richmond Hill.

Police said the first incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2021 at around 3:30 p.m. when a female victim was in a store at the mall, located in the area of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue.

Police said an unknown male touched the victim without her consent. She reported the incident to officers on Jan. 13.

Police said a second victim has also come forward and reported that on Jan. 8, she was at the mall when the suspect tried to start a conversation with her “of a personal and sexual nature.”

He then touched her without her consent and subsequently fled the area after refusing to identify himself, police said.

Officers have released images of a suspect in the hope that someone can identify him.

UPDATE: SUSPECT SOUGHT FOLLOWING SEXUAL ASSAULTS IN RICHMOND HILL – Investigators continue to appeal for assistance in identifying this suspect wanted following 2 sexual assaults in Richmond Hill. Anyone with info is urged to come forward https://t.co/oYU5ygKgnh pic.twitter.com/F6BTHA7WNw — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 14, 2022

Police described him as 20 to 30 years old, six-foot-one with a medium build and light facial hair.

In both incidents, he was wearing a black faux fur coat, a black Yukon/aviator-style hat with fur covering his ears and a black backpack, police said.

In one incident, he was reported to be wearing black jeans and he was wearing white jeans in the second.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.