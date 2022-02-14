Menu

Crime

Brampton man charged with criminal harassment after Mississauga incident: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:25 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Brampton man has been charged with harassment after an incident in Mississauga, police say.

In a press release Monday, Peel Regional Police said on Nov. 26, 2021, at around 1 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was waiting at a Mississauga Transit bus stop in the Britannia Road West and McLaughlin Road area.

Police said the woman was allegedly approached by a man driving a white four-door sedan.

Officers said the man offered the woman a ride home, but she refused.

Police said when the woman reached her destination, she noticed the man had followed her home.

Read more: York police release photos of suspects in Hajtamiri assault investigation

According to police, the man allegedly confronted her while brandishing a weapon.

“The male fled the area after seeing approaching vehicles,” the release reads.

Officers said the victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Police said on Saturday, officers arrested 38-year-old Paramjit Dhanaser from Brampton.

On Feb. 12, Peel Regional Police arrested 38-year-old Paramjit Dhanaser of Brampton. Peel Regional Police / Provided
On Feb. 12, Peel Regional Police arrested 38-year-old Paramjit Dhanaser of Brampton. Peel Regional Police / Provided.

He has been charged with criminal harassment (stalking) and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said he appeared for a bail hearing in Brampton on Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have had contact with Dhanaser is asked to contact police.

