Brampton man charged with criminal harassment after Mississauga incident: police

A Brampton man has been charged with harassment after an incident in Mississauga, police say.
In a press release Monday, Peel Regional Police said on Nov. 26, 2021, at around 1 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was waiting at a Mississauga Transit bus stop in the Britannia Road West and McLaughlin Road area.
Police said the woman was allegedly approached by a man driving a white four-door sedan.
Officers said the man offered the woman a ride home, but she refused.
Police said when the woman reached her destination, she noticed the man had followed her home.
According to police, the man allegedly confronted her while brandishing a weapon.
“The male fled the area after seeing approaching vehicles,” the release reads.
Officers said the victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.
Police said on Saturday, officers arrested 38-year-old Paramjit Dhanaser from Brampton.
He has been charged with criminal harassment (stalking) and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said he appeared for a bail hearing in Brampton on Sunday.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have had contact with Dhanaser is asked to contact police.
Comments