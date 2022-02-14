Cold weather alert for London-Middlesex extended to Tuesday morning: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

A cold weather alert that went into effect on Saturday in the London and Middlesex region is being extended an additional day, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said Monday.

The alert had been set to end on Monday, but will instead end Tuesday morning as a result of a frigid overnight forecast that will see the low dip to -15 C, feeling like -21, health officials said.

Those wind chill values are expected to ease up in the afternoon, resulting in temperatures falling below the health unit’s threshold for a cold weather alert — -15 C or lower, or when wind chill values are expected to be -20 or lower.

“Anyone planning on being outdoors over the next few days are reminded to prepare for the conditions, including dressing warmly in layers and limiting the amount of time spent outside,” the health unit said in its advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials warn that frigid temperatures and winds like those in the forecast can lead to damage to exposed skin, and to frostbite.

“Symptoms of frostbite include skin turning red, blue or in later stages, grayish-white. Individuals may experience pain, numbness and stiffness, especially in the fingers, toes, ears and nose, which are most susceptible to the cold,” the advisory continued.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C, with a low of -7 C overnight.

Londoners looking for a break from the cold will get one on Wednesday.

The national weather service says the city is expecting a high of 6 C along with periods of rain and an overnight low of -1 C.

Periods of rain or snow and a high of -2 C is expected on Thursday.

The City of London provides a number of warming centres during cold weather alerts, including space inside community centres during regular operating hours. A full list of local warming centres can be found on the city’s website.