Crash on 114 Avenue SE sends 2 to hospital: Calgary police

A collision between a car and an SUV early Monday morning sent two people to the hospital.

Calgary police said the call came in around 6:43 a.m. for a rollover on 114 Avenue SE near 68 Street SE.

Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle by the Calgary Fire Department. Once out, police said a man and a woman were rushed to Foothills hospital.

The man has serious, potentially life-altering injuries, while the woman has serious injuries, according to police.

Police said the woman was driving the SUV, while it’s unknown which vehicle the man was in at the time of the collision. There is no indication of alcohol or drugs involved at this point, though police added the investigation is ongoing.

As of 8:30 a.m. CPS had westbound 114 Avenue near 68 Street SE still blocked off to traffic.