Entertainment

Weekly survey: If COVID restrictions were dropped today, how long would it be before you’d feel safe going to a concert?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 14, 2022 9:03 am
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl View image in full screen
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

COVID restrictions are not only being dropped in other countries around the world but in a rag-tag way in provinces across Canada. For example, while Ontario is sticking with capacity restrictions, Manitoba is dropping a bunch of COVID rules as of February 15.

This easing of the rules potentially opens the way for a full return to concerts at 100% capacity. Some may require masks while others won’t.

Let’s go hypothetical here. Let’s say that all COVID restrictions were dropped today. How long would you wait before you felt it was safe enough to go back to a gig like we used to in the olden days? Would you go immediately? Wait and see a few months? Stick only to outdoor shows? Or continue to hang back entirely? Lemme know. https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1493223377070440451

© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
