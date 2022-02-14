Menu

Crime

Aylmer, Ont. police lay charges in 2017 sex assault investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2022 9:19 am
aylmer town sign View image in full screen
An undated photo of the sign for Aylmer, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News

Police in Aylmer, Ont., said Monday that a 50-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a historic sex assault investigation.

The investigation was launched last Tuesday, police said, but involves an incident or incidents dating back to 2017.

The suspect is currently 50 years old and the victim is now 14 years old.

Investigators believe that between Feb. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2017, the suspect assaulted the girl, then aged nine, at a home in Aylmer.

He was living in Aylmer at the time, police said, and he and the victim were known to each other.

The man is facing charges of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and one count of sexual interference.

Police told Global News there are “no other victims and no threat to community safety.”

