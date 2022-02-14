Menu

Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after serious crash: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2022 8:10 am
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday in the far south end of the city limits.

Emergency services arrived at Wellington Road South and Harry White Drive, just south of Glanworth Drive, at roughly 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters rescued the driver from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not provided any further details about the driver. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Wellington Road South was closed between Harry White Drive and Reagan Bourne until roughly 8 a.m. Monday.

