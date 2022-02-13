Victoria police seek missing 12-year-old girl deemed at high risk

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl they say is at high risk.

Paige Dem-Lawson was last seen in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 11 a.m. Sunday, after being dropped off by a taxi.

Police say she lives with an intellectual disability that makes her vulnerable.

“The circumstance under which Paige has gone missing are high-risk,” police said in a media release.

Paige is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build and reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige turtleneck and olive green pants.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

