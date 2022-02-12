Menu

Crime

Police seeking suspect in sexual assault on sidewalk in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 4:44 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Monday around 9 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a sexual assault in the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was walking on Bloor Street West when a man approached her and asked for directions.

Read more: Karate teacher charged after alleged sexual assault of a minor: York police

Officers said the man sexually assaulted her on the sidewalk.

Trending Stories

Police said the man fled the area on foot, and head eastbound on Bloor Street.

Officers are searching for a man around five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police he was last seen wearing a dark navy winter jacket, light track pants, a dark coloured toque and was carrying a black bag.

Police said he had a “scruffy beard” and was not wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

