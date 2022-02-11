SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Maple Leafs sign goalie Woll to contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 3:10 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year contract extension Friday.

Woll, 23, has posted a 5-2-0 record with a 3.32 goals-against average in eight games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. He has also played in four games with the Maple Leafs, going 3-1-0 with a 2.76 goals-against average.

Woll, an American, has appeared 55 career AHL games with the Marlies, posting a 23-25-3 record and 3.63 GAA.

Woll was selected by Toronto in the third round (No. 62 overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
