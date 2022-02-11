Menu

Crime

Man found unconscious on floor in Montreal arson case, woman arrested

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 3:45 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The arson squad is investigating after a fire in a mixed-use building in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough sent two men to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting a fire in a building located near the intersection of Queen Mary Boulevard and Lemieux Street came in at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Building that housed Montreal’s Super Sexe strip club destroyed in suspected arson: police

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old-man unconscious on the floor inside an apartment.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

A second man, 56, was also injured in the fire and taken to hospital. Chèvrefils said his injuries are not-life threatening.

Read more: Police arson unit probing alleged attempt to start fire in Ottawa apartment building, says mayor

Witnesses told police a woman set fire to an apartment before fleeing the scene.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident. She was detained for questioning, police say.

The building, including the businesses, were evacuated. The area was cordoned off to allow for the investigation, but the perimeter has since been lifted.

