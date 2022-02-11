COVID-19: HKPR reports 8 hospitalized cases, 38 new lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported around 1:45 p.m. the following case data:

Read more: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency amid protests at land border and in Ottawa

Deaths: 99 — Unchanged since Tuesday when five deaths were reported. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 38 since Thursday’s update — 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 188 — down from 195 reported on Thursday — which includes two pending cases, 109 in the Kawarthas, 61 in Northumberland County and 16 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Eight people are currently in hospital — down by two since Thursday’s update. Of the eight, two of them are currently in an intensive care unit — down by one since Thursday. There have been 170 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 91 in the Kawarthas, with 74 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on noon Friday 11 hospitalized cases with two identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

1:53 Northumberland County charity connecting those who have lost a loved to COVID-19 through Grief Stories Northumberland County charity connecting those who have lost a loved to COVID-19 through Grief Stories

Cumulative cases: 6,639 since the pandemic’s beginning — 27 pending with 3,287 in the Kawarthas, 2,950 in Northumberland County and 375 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,365 — an additional 71 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

That leaves eight active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 9 reported 61 cases among inmates — one more since Feb. 8. There were 74 cases reported on Feb. 6, 167 cases reported on Feb. 2 and 269 cases on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 9 reported 61 cases among inmates — one more since Feb. 8. There were 74 cases reported on Feb. 6, 167 cases reported on Feb. 2 and 269 cases on Jan. 31. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported two active cases — both residents — unchanged. Both residents are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported two active cases — both residents — unchanged. Both residents are fully vaccinated. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

Story continues below advertisement