Many highways closed as blizzard warnings issued in southern Manitoba

Many major highways are closed Friday morning as parts of southern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning.
Once again, the Perimeter Highway is closed entirely, as is Highway 75. The Trans Canada east of Winnipeg to Hadishville is closed, as part parts of Highways 2, 3, 12 and 15.
Many other highways that are not closed have dicey driving conditions.
A blizzard warning is in effect for areas south of Winnipeg between Morden and Steinbach.
Blowing snow advisories are in effect around Winnipeg and the Interlake.
You’ll want to check the highway map at Manitoba511 before heading out.
