Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Many highways closed as blizzard warnings issued in southern Manitoba

By Jeff Braun Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 7:58 am
Saskatchewan announced an additional 10 new cameras have been installed as part of the Highway Hotline so motorists can check in and see what road conditions are like. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan announced an additional 10 new cameras have been installed as part of the Highway Hotline so motorists can check in and see what road conditions are like. File / Global News

Many major highways are closed Friday morning as parts of southern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning.

Once again, the Perimeter Highway is closed entirely, as is Highway 75. The Trans Canada east of Winnipeg to Hadishville is closed, as part parts of Highways 2, 3, 12 and 15.

Many other highways that are not closed have dicey driving conditions.

Trending Stories

Read more: School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

A blizzard warning is in effect for areas south of Winnipeg between Morden and Steinbach.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect around Winnipeg and the Interlake.

You’ll want to check the highway map at Manitoba511 before heading out.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winter Storm tagBlowing Snow tagMB Storm tagBlizzard warning tagClosed highways tagIcey roads tagstorm coverage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers