Vancouver Whitecaps re-sign goalkeeper from Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps have bolstered their depth in goal, re-signing homegrown goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to a new contract.

The deal will keep Boehmer with the ’Caps through the 2022 season, with club options through 2025.

The 20-year-old from Okanagan Falls, B.C., joined the Whitecaps academy in September 2018 and was signed to an MLS contract last year, before being sent out on loan to the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC, where he made one start in regular-season play.

Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that Boehmer, who is six feet two inches, works hard, continues to grow and will see minutes with the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team.

Story continues below advertisement

The Whitecaps are currently short on goalkeepers after dealing starter Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC in a blockbuster trade last month. The club later sent veteran Evan Newton on loan to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC, leaving Canadian Thomas Hasal as the lone goalkeeper under contract.

Schuster said the club will “add some additional experience to the group in the coming weeks.”

4:36 Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach – Dec 1, 2021