Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps re-sign goalkeeper from Okanagan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 2:27 pm
Vancouver Whitecaps View image in full screen
The Vancouver Whitecaps, seen here playing Toronto FC in Vancouver, have signed a B.C. goalkeeper. Isaac Boehmer, 20, from Okanagan Falls, is signed through the 2022 season, with club options through 2025. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps have bolstered their depth in goal, re-signing homegrown goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to a new contract.

The deal will keep Boehmer with the ’Caps through the 2022 season, with club options through 2025.

The 20-year-old from Okanagan Falls, B.C., joined the Whitecaps academy in September 2018 and was signed to an MLS contract last year, before being sent out on loan to the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC, where he made one start in regular-season play.

Read more: Former Whitecaps, Canada Soccer youth coach Bob Birarda pleads guilty to sex charges

Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that Boehmer, who is six feet two inches, works hard, continues to grow and will see minutes with the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Whitecaps are currently short on goalkeepers after dealing starter Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC in a blockbuster trade last month. The club later sent veteran Evan Newton on loan to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC, leaving Canadian Thomas Hasal as the lone goalkeeper under contract.

Schuster said the club will “add some additional experience to the group in the coming weeks.”

Click to play video: 'Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach' Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach
Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach – Dec 1, 2021

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Okanagan tagVancouver tagSports tagSoccer tagsouth okanagan tagMLS tagVancouver Whitecaps tagOkanagan Falls tagMajor League Soccer tagWhitecaps BC goalkeeper tagWhitecaps sign BC player tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers