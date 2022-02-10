2 charged in connection with shooting at party in Georgina, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects have been charged in connection with a shooting at a party in Georgina, Ont., that left two men injured, police say.

York Regional Police said that at around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, officers were called to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket after a man showed up suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later in the day, at 12:30 p.m., police were told that a second man went to a hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that both victims went to a party on Dec. 10 at a home in the area of Old Homestead and Catering roads in Georgina, where a shooting occurred, police said.

In an update Thursday, officers said two suspects were arrested on Feb. 2.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Newmarket and a firearm was located, along with cocaine, police said.

Aaron Fahey, 23, and 31-year-old Sergio Sortino, both Newmarket residents, have been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

Police said a third suspect remains outstanding, and described him as a 20- to 30-year-old man, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7351 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.